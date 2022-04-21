Amber Heard's lawyers interrogate Johnny Depp at libel trial

But when cross-examination began late Wednesday afternoon, Heard lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn pointed to evidence that Disney made that decision months before the article's publication.

Heard’s lawyers have argued that Heard's opinion piece was accurate and did not defame him. They have said that Depp’s ruined reputation was due to his own bad behavior.

Heard's lawyers have also argued that Depp has no credibility when he denies abusing Heard because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of blacking out and failing to remember anything he did.

On the stand Tuesday, Depp called the accusations of drug addiction "grossly embellished," though he acknowledged taking many drugs. He said his drug use started at age 11 when when he secretly took his mother's "nerve pills."

Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp reacts as he testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp reacts as he testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp looks on at the end of the second day of his testimony at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp looks on at the end of the second day of his testimony at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp demonstrates how he claims he shielded himself from an alleged attack by his ex-wife Amber Heard, as he testifies during the trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp demonstrates how he claims he shielded himself from an alleged attack by his ex-wife Amber Heard, as he testifies during the trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp demonstrates how he claims to have shielded himself from an alleged attack by his ex-wife Amber Heard, as he testifies during the trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp demonstrates how he claims to have shielded himself from an alleged attack by his ex-wife Amber Heard, as he testifies during the trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Combined Shape Caption Actress Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Combined Shape Caption Actress Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard looks on at the end of the second day of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's testimony in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard looks on at the end of the second day of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's testimony in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard looks on at the end of the second day of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's testimony in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard looks on at the end of the second day of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's testimony in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein