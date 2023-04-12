Amazon worker injuries dip last year, but higher than 2020

The study showed slight improvements in the company’s serious injury rate – 6.6 per 100 workers in 2022, compared to 6.8 in 2021. But it also noted Amazon accounted for more than half of all serious injuries in the industry despite only employing 36% of warehouse workers in the country.

The group calculates serious injury rates as days away from work, job restrictions or transfers due to injuries - otherwise known as “DART” rates. Amazon says that's misleading because DART captures any injury that could lead to an employee taking time away from work.

“The safety and health of our employees is, and always will be, our top priority, and any claim otherwise is inaccurate," said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel. “It’s unsurprising that a self-interested group like this would work to twist the facts to paint an inaccurate picture.”