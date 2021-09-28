Amazon unveils 'Jetsons'-like roaming robot for the home

Amazon's version, called Astro, doesn't cook or clean like the animated character from “The Jetsons," but it can check if you left the stove on while you're out or send an alert if someone enters the house it doesn't recognize.

It uses cameras, sensors and artificial technology to avoid walls or dogs, and Amazon said Astro will only get smarter as time goes on. It does do some housework: Snacks or a can of soda can be placed on its back to be carted to someone across the house.