Amazon to stream Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022

In the announcement on Thursday, the ACMs move from CBS, which previously announced that it would be airing the Country Music Television awards show next year. A date and location will be announced later, but the show has been traditionally held in Las Vegas, although the pandemic moved the show's production to Nashville, Tennessee.

The West Coast-based Academy of Country Music has held an awards show since 1966. Meanwhile, Amazon has gotten more into live TV programming with the announcement of their deal to air NFL's “Thursday Night Football."