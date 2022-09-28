journal-news logo
X

Amazon to release bedside sleep tracker later this year

Nation & World
By HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Soon enough, an Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not

Soon enough, an Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not.

The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday it will release a device that can track sleeping patterns, with features that can help users wake up at the right time.

The device, called Halo Rise, will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns, allowing the device to track sleep stages during the night, the Seattle-based company said. Amazon said it will be available for $139.99 later this year.

Amazon noted the device can connect with its virtual assistant, Alexa, and allow users to wake up to their favorite songs, among other things.

Separately, the company said it will release a new Kindle Scribe, the first Kindle consumers can write on. It will also add more features to its home robot, Astro, and release new Echo devices.

In Other News
1
UK central bank intervenes in market to halt economic crisis
2
Official: Gas leaks around 1/3 of Denmark's CO2 emissions
3
Judge seeks Puerto Rico power company debt restructuring
4
UN envoy says risk of return to war in Yemen 'real'
5
Austria to launch checks at Slovak border to stop migrants
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top