BreakingNews
Butler County on pace for record number of suicides this year
journal-news logo
X

Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for $1.66B

Nation & World
By HALELUYA HADERO
23 minutes ago
Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion

Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion.

The company sells its robots worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum.

Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net debt of about $275.6 million. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and regulators.

Upon completion, iRobot’s CEO, Colin Angle, will remain in his position.

Separately, Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot reported its quarterly results. Revenue plunged 30% on order reductions and delays, and the company announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce.

In Other News
1
Greece: Intelligence chief resigns amid spyware allegations
2
Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package
3
Pelosi: China cannot isolate Taiwan by preventing visits
4
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
5
3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top