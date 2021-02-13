Amazon sues NY attorney general to stop virus probe

Amazon fired Smalls in March after he led a walkout at the Staten Island warehouse to push the company to better protect its workers from the virus. Smalls said he was fired in retaliation and to stop other workers from speaking out. Amazon said it terminated Smalls because he violated social-distancing guidelines.

The company argued in court documents that only the federal government can mandate COVID-19 safety protocols and that the attorney general's office doesn't have the legal authority “it purports to wield against Amazon."

Seattle-based Amazon is asking the court to stop James from pursuing any action against the company, and to declare that she doesn't have authority on COVID-19 safety measures or to regulate claims that a worker was retaliated against.