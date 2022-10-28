Amazon governor revokes forest protection in re-election bid

Suruí added that the race has become a competition for whoever is closer to Bolsonaro.

In June, a police investigation inside the protected area identified a criminal organization that alone has deforested 96 square kilometers (37 square miles). About 39% of the area has been deforested, according to the latest state figures.

Rocha, a military police officer, is in a tight race against Sen. Marcos Rogério, another close Bolsonaro’s ally. In Congress, Rocha earned the nickname “pitbull” for his fierce defense of Bolsonaro during an inquiry commission that investigated corruption and negligence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rondonia state, which was developed and largely deforested by settlers of European descent in the 1970s and 1980s, is one of the most loyal strongholds of Bolsonaro, who also faces a run-off on Sunday against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Brazilians go the poll on Sunday, the runoff for races in which no candidate garnered a majority during the first round of voting earlier this month.

In the first round, Rocha got 39% compared to 37% for Rogerio.

