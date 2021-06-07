Amazon city shuts down amid attacks over trafficker's death

In broad daylight on Sunday, assailants threw gasoline bombs at bus stations and banks and also burned tires, according to images shown on television. Fearing attacks, shopkeepers shut their stores.

Aboard speedboats, criminals shot at the entrance of a police station near the port of Manaus, the newspaper O Globo reported. It said one attacker disembarked and threw a grenade, but it didn’t detonate.

There weren't any reports of injuries.

So far, 29 people suspected of carrying out the attacks have been arrested, the Amazonas state's security secretariat said. Of them, 27 directly participated in the violence and the other two were involved in planning the attacks, the secretariat said.

Manaus residents interviewed by O Globo said they felt like hostages inside their homes, afraid to go out due to threats circulating on social media that supposedly were from the crime gang responsible for the attacks.

“We have greatly reinforced patrols,” Bonates, the security secretary, said. He added that police had set up checkpoints across Manaus and the state, saying: “People can come out of their homes and move about freely. The police are in the streets to guarantee safety.”

Attacks were centered in Manaus, but also happened in the municipalities of Parintins and Careiro Castanho.