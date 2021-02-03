Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos may step down without stepping away

Amazon's chief financial officer, Brian Olsavsky, made the move sound like a mere shuffling of chairs. “It’s more of a restructuring of who’s doing what,” he said during a Tuesday call with reporters.

Investors didn't bail after hearing about Amazon's forthcoming change in command, and instead focused on the company's blockbuster earnings, which it also announced Tuesday. Amazon's stock edged up slightly in Tuesday's extended trading — not something that tends to happen when Wall Street is worried about a management shake-up.

“I don’t think he’s going to be completely hands off," CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi said of Bezos.

In a blog post, Bezos said the CEO job had pulled him away from exploring new ideas and initiatives that could yield growth opportunities. He now intends to focus more on such innovation, along with other ventures such as his rocket ship company Blue Origin and his newspaper, The Washington Post.

“Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it’s consuming," Bezos wrote. “When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to put attention on anything else."

The shift will saddle Jassy with some of the responsibilities that Bezos clearly didn't enjoy. Perhaps the most daunting is the increasing scrutiny of Amazon's clout in an online shopping market that has become even more essential to consumers during the past year's pandemic.

The U.S. government already has slapped two other technology powerhouses, Google and Facebook, with antitrust lawsuits. Both regulators and lawmakers have left little doubt that they are taking a hard look at whether similar action is warranted against Amazon and Apple.

Jassy will likely have to ward off the antitrust threat while also trying to forge his own legacy. A revered company founder can cast a long shadow.

“Amazon’s size makes some industries uncomfortable, some governments uncomfortable and Andy Jassy will have to deal with the consequences,” Gartner analyst Ed Anderson said. “That will be some of the new era of his leadership.”

Jassy also may face pressure from critics who believe Amazon's success has been built in part by mistreating many of its 1.3 million employees, especially those in the distribution warehouses and delivery trucks who are paid far less than the tech engineers while also facing more hazardous conditions.

“Jeff Bezos’ departure as CEO is a chance for Amazon to turn over a new leaf," said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, an activist group that in Washington. “It should start by paying all its workers a living wage and ensuring they have safe and healthy working conditions."

Analysts said Bezos appears to have picked a successor who's up for the challenge. Jassy is highly respected for building up Amazon's web services division, which runs many of the world's biggest websites. Earnings from that cloud-computing service also helped subsidize the company's online shopping operations as it cut prices so low that it lost money for many years.

“He’s proven himself in building the most profitable part of the company,” Amobi said. “His challenge is translating that to the broader e-commerce platform.”

Pisani reported from New York and Liedtke reported from San Ramon, California. Associated Press writers Mae Anderson and Anne D’Innocenzio in New York, Marcy Gordon in Washington and Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this story.

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, AWS CEO Andy Jassy, discusses a new initiative with the NFL during AWS re:Invent 2019 in Las Vegas. Amazon announced Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, that Jeff Bezos would step down as CEO later in the year, leaving a role he's had since founding the company nearly 30 years ago. Amazon says Bezos will be replaced in the summer by Jassy, who runs Amazon's cloud business. (Isaac Brekken/AP Images for NFL, File) Credit: Isaac Brekken Credit: Isaac Brekken

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, an Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass. Amazon said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, that CEO Jeff Bezos is stepping down later in the year, a role he's had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne