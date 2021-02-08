Amazon, Cadillac score with Super Bowl ads

Explore DoorDash

For its first ever Super Bowl ad, DoorDash went hard on nostalgia, enlisting Sesame Street Muppets including Cookie Monster and Big Bird to convey the message that DoorDash can deliver goods from local stores, not just restaurant delivery. “Hamilton" actor Daveed Diggs gave the ad some pizazz, singing a peppy version of the children's song “People in Your Neighborhood,” that morphs into a rap.

“It’s a nice example of how an ad can blend entertainment for different generations and product messaging effectively," said Kim Whitler, marketing professor at the University of Virginia.

Light humor was prevalent throughout game-day ads, and GM's was one of the better executions. When Will Ferrell finds out Norway has more electric vehicles per capita than the U.S., he goes on a madcap journey spanning countries with singer and actress Awkwafina and comedian Kenan Thompson to show that GM’s new battery for electric cars will soon be available for everyone.

Even though the point of Jeep's two-minute ode starring iconic singer Bruce Springsteen is to find common ground, in the current political climate it is bound to be polarizing. But because the majority of advertisers chose to avoid politics and focus on light humor and nostalgia, the lyrical ad stood out as something different.

“The spot is a call for unity and hope, and stood out in a Super Bowl full of funny, light ads," said Northwestern University marketing professor Tim Calkins.

In contrast with Jeep, M&M's had a much lighter take on the same “come together" message. A bag of M&M’s is the perfect apology for mansplaining, calling someone a “Karen,” having a gender reveal party accident and other contemporary faux pas. Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” apologizes to the M&M anthropomorphic characters that are Super Bowl mainstays and says he promises not to “eat any more of your friends.”

MISSES

Michelob Ultra's Organic Seltzer ad was stuffed full of celebrities — all of whom turned out to be lookalikes. Meanwhile a voiceover in a Christopher Walken-like accent turns out not to be Christopher Walken. The message is that the product is authentically organic, but it gets lost in the busyness of the commercial. Michelob was likely hoping to drive people to repeat views online with the celebrity lookalikes, but during the fast-moving Super Bowl the conceit was confusing.

Scott's Miracle-Gro had a good year as people flocked to their backyards to hang out and work on their gardens as a pandemic hobby. With its first-ever Super Bowl ad, Scott's was looking to keep that momentum going, but the overstuffed ad ended up being distracting. The ad shows not one but six celebrities in various degrees of recognizability on a backyard set — Martha Stewart, Carl Weathers and John Travolta among them

“The theme is kind of clever, but this is another case of too much going on," said Charles Taylor, a marketing professor at Villanova University.

