Amanda Gorman writes children's book 'Something, Someday'

Viking Children's Books announced Wednesday that “Something, Someday,” by Gorman and Christian Robinson, is scheduled for Sept. 23. Viking is calling the book “a message of hope” about the ability to make a difference in a troubled world.

“I wrote ‘Something, Someday’ to show that though it might be difficult, when we work together, even the smallest acts of kindness can lead to the largest positive change,” the 24-year-old Gorman said in s statement. Gorman became an international sensation after reading her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.