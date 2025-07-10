Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam final

LONDON (AP) — Amanda Anisimova upset No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at Wimbledon on Thursday to reach the first Grand Slam final of her career a little more than a year after taking a break from tennis because of burnout.

The 13th-seeded Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, was playing in her second major semifinal after losing at that stage at the 2019 French Open at age 17.