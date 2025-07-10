Amanda Anisimova upsets No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam final

Breaking: Hospital chaplain detained by ICE was previously granted asylum, local organization says

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during a women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Nation & World
7 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Amanda Anisimova upset No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at Wimbledon on Thursday to reach the first Grand Slam final of her career a little more than a year after taking a break from tennis because of burnout.

The 13th-seeded Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, was playing in her second major semifinal after losing at that stage at the 2019 French Open at age 17.

In May 2023, she took time off from the tour, saying she had been " struggling with my mental health " for nearly a year.

Anisimova will face either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic on Saturday for the trophy.

For Sabalenka, who replaced Swiatek at No. 1 in October, this defeat prevented her from becoming the first woman to reach four consecutive Grand Slam finals since Serena Williams a decade ago.

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. smashes a return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during a women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus shouts during the women's singles semifinal match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus shouts during the women's singles semifinal match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during a women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

