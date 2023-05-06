Amanda Anisimova announces indefinite break from tennis

“I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022,” the former world No. 21 American wrote on Instagram on Friday. “It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it. I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support."

Anisimova, now 21, reached the 2019 French Open semifinals after beating reigning champion Simona Halep at age 17 — the youngest woman to get that far at a major since 2006.