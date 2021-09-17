journal-news logo
X

Amal Clooney appointed special adviser to ICC prosecutor

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, attorney Amal Clooney listens during a panel discussion on media freedom at United Nations headquarters. British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney was named Friday Sept. 17, 2021, as one of 17 special advisers to the new chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, attorney Amal Clooney listens during a panel discussion on media freedom at United Nations headquarters. British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney was named Friday Sept. 17, 2021, as one of 17 special advisers to the new chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Nation & World
52 minutes ago
British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has been named as one of 17 special advisers to the new chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney was named Friday as one of 17 special advisers to the new chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

Clooney was appointed as an adviser on the Darfur region of Sudan, where prosecutors allege that government forces and militias backed by Khartoum carried out a campaign of genocide.

Other advisers focus on topics including crimes against children, gender persecution, sexual violence and slavery.

“I am delighted to welcome such an outstanding group of experts and I am grateful for their willingness to serve as my Special Advisers," Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement. “I have no doubt that with their enormous experience and hugely impressive credentials, they will significantly contribute to the work of the Office and the cause of international criminal justice.”

Clooney recently served as a legal representative for 126 survivors of crimes committed in Darfur, in a case against a leader of the government-backed Janjaweed militia.

In Other News
1
Doerr, Powers on fiction longlist for National Book Awards
2
Union Pacific CEO sees strong economy coming out of pandemic
3
US threatens sanctions against officials in Tigray conflict
4
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
5
Latest: FDA panel to offer recommendations on booster shots
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top