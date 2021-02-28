Alvarez stops Yildirim to retain super-middleweight belts

In a methodical first round, Alvarez set the pace early with lead left jabs to the head and and lefts and right to the body.

Alvarez landed uppercuts and continued to score with combinations to the body in the second. Yildirim (21-3) rarely threw punches and the few he did, Alvarez blocked or slipped his shots. Alvarez stayed within punching range and increased his output but also was effective from distance and connected with a flush counter right to the head.

“It doesn't matter if he is stronger or taller,” Alvarez said about Yildirim, who began his career at light-heavyweight before moving down to the 168-pound class. “It doesn't matter if he has a good trainer. I came to do my job.”

Saturday’s bout was the first of what Alvarez hopes will be a busy year seeking unification fights. Alvarez said there have been preliminary conversations for a bout with Billy Joe Saunders, the World Boxing Organization titleholder, in May. Caleb Plant holds the fourth sanctioning body belt.

“Everybody wants a piece of Canelo but I am not going to let them take anything,” Alvarez said.

As he continues to solidify his spot among the sport's pound-for-pound elite,, Alvarez also is gaining additional ground for inclusion on the short list of best fighters in boxing rich Mexico's history.

“I respect history but I also want to make my history,” Alvarez said. “Those that came before me will always have my respect.”

Inactive since February 2019, YIildirim landed the match against Alvarez after the WBC designated him mandatory challenger. In the lead-up to the fight, Yildirim said having previously sparred with Alvarez would help him pull the upset.

Alvarez and Yildirim both weighed 167 pounds, a pound under the super-middleweight limit.

Earlier, Puerto Rico’s McWilliams Arroyo won a second-tier world flyweight title with a fifth-round technical knockout over late replacement Abraham Rodriguez. Arroyo originally was scheduled to challenge WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez but Martinez withdrew from the bout Thursday because of a hand injury.