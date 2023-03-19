Altuve may be out 'a while' due to hand injury, Baker says

A Houston athletic trainer was concerned Altuve's thumb was broken but had not received a scan to confirm a break, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced a diagnosis. The player was to have his hand looked at by team doctors Sunday.

"It appears it could be a while," Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday morning after Altuve returned to camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to a Houston Chronicle report.