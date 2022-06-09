Allyson Felix has 'no regrets' after placing 7th in Rome

Jackson pulled away in the final 30 meters and finished a full stride ahead of Thompson-Herah, who clocked 22.25 to narrowly edge world champion Dina Asher-Smith (22.27).

Jackson failed to advance out of the heats at the Tokyo Olympics when she slowed down too much before the finish in a miscalculation.

American sprinter Fred Kerley was the only man to break the 10-second barrier in the 100, posting a season-best 9.92 with a big enough margin to start celebrating before he crossed the finish line.

The 100 was missing Marcell Jacobs, the Italian who won gold ahead of Kerley in Tokyo and then helped Italy to another unexpected victory in the 4x100 relay.

Jacobs, who is recovering from a muscular injury, was in attendance at the Stadio Olimpico to salute the crowd, though, as the meet celebrated the seven Italians who won Olympic gold in athletics last year.

Lorenzo Patta, Eseosa Desalu and Filippo Tortu — the other members of Italy’s 4x100 team in Tokyo — competed in a 200 that was won by Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek in 20.01.

Gianmarco Tamberi, the Tokyo high jump winner, settled for third in his home stadium as JuVaughn Harrison cleared 2.27 for the win.

Athing Mu, who last year became the first American woman to win the 800 at the Olympics in more than a half century, posted a world-leading 1:57.01 in her first overseas Diamond League meet.

Hirut Meshesha, a 21-year-old from Ethiopia, picked up her second Diamond League win in five days, taking the women’s 1,500 by a comfortable margin in 4:03.79 to follow up her victory in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday.

Also, Slovenia’s Kristjan Čeh took his third Diamond League victory of the season in the men’s discus with a meet-record throw of 70.72; and two-time Olympic silver medalist Joe Kovacs of the United States won the shot put at 21.85.

Allyson Felix of the United States reacts at the finish line of the women's 200-meter competition at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Rome, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Fred Kerley of the United States crosses the finish line as he wins the men's 100-meter competition at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Rome, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Marcell Jacobs, right, and Gianmarco Tamberi pose for photographers at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Rome, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Marcell Jacobs, the Italian sprinter who won gold medals in the 100 meters and 4x100-meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics, came to salute the crowd while he recovers from an injury. (Alfredo Falcone /LaPresse via AP)

Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi reacts during the men's high jump at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Rome, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Kenneth Bednarek of the United States celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter competition at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Rome, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Athing Mu of the United States celebrates after winning the the women's 800-meter competition at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Rome, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Marcell Jacobs, right, and Gianmarco Tamberi hug at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Rome, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Marcell Jacobs, the Italian sprinter who won gold medals in the 100 meters and 4x100-meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics, came to salute the crowd while he recovers from an injury. (Alfredo Falcone /LaPresse via AP)