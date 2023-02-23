Alligator pulled from NYC lake had swallowed bathtub stopper

It is illegal to have an alligator in New York state, but it is not uncommon for people to buy young alligators and then abandon them. A baby alligator was found in a swimming pool in suburban Bayport in 2019.

Animal Care Centers spokesperson Katy Hansen said the organization has taken in six American alligators since 2018.

Bronx Zoo Director Jim Breheny called the alligator found Sunday a sad example of the exotic pet trade. “People need to think before they acquire exotic animals,” Breheny said. “Everyone needs to know and realize that wild animals don’t make good pets.”

Breheny said leaving the alligator in a lake in Brooklyn in the wintertime "was an irresponsible act and certainly not in the animal’s best interest.”