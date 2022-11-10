Allies of Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan resuming march on Islamabad

Khan is expected to address the rallygoers via video link, according to his party, which says Khan's deputies including Chaudhry, will lead the march.

Khan himself will lead the march when it reaches Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.

The procession, which started two weeks ago, was peaceful until the Nov. 3 attack, raising concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan amid its history of political violence and assassinations.

Khan accused Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and army Gen. Faisal Naseer of working for the Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency and orchestrating the shooting. The minister and Khan, who are not related, and Sharif’s government says Khan's allegations were a “pack of lies.”

The government says it has already ordered a high-level probe into the attack.

Khan was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, but he says his removal was unlawful and a conspiracy by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States, a charge denied by both Washington and Sharif.

Khan's protest convoy started from Lahore two weeks ago with Khan and thousands of his supporters — in trucks, cars or on foot — marching toward Islamabad for what was to be an open-ended rally until his demands were met.