Allie Quigley wins WNBA 3-Point Contest a record fourth time

Going last in the final round, Quigley easily turned away Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard. After Atkins put up 21 points and Howard had 14, Quigley rolled to 30 points.

It was one sweet victory for Quigley, who is from nearby Joliet, played college ball at DePaul and helped the Chicago Sky win the WNBA title last season. Sky teammate Candace Parker cheered her on in an Quigley DePaul jersey, and Quigley's wife, Courtney Vandersloot, another Sky guard, also clapped excitedly courtside.