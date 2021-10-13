Alleged gang members charged in slaying of Chicago rapper

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said in a news release that the O-Block gang gunned down Carlton Weekly, also known as “FBG Duck,” in August 2020 in the fashionable Gold Coast neighborhood, and “claimed responsibility for acts of violence in Chicago and used social media and music to increase their criminal enterprise.”

Charged with committing murder in aid of racketeering, assault in the aid of racketeering and various weapons charges are Chicago residents Charles Liggins, 30, Kenneth Roberson, 28, Tacarlos Offerd, 30, Christopher Thomas, 22, and Marcus Smart, 22.