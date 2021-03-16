Alleged ex-Gambia special unit member arrested in Germany

Jammeh ruled Gambia, a country surrounded by Senegal except for a small Atlantic coastline, for 22 years. He was accused of ordering opponents tortured, jailed and killed. He lost a presidential election and went into exile in Equatorial Guinea in 2017 after initially refusing to step down.

The media rights group Reporters Without Borders said that, according to judicial sources, the case of the journalist killed in 2004 was that of Deyda Hydara, who was co-founder and managing editor of The Point newspaper and worked for Agence France Presse and Reporters Without Borders.

“This arrest is a very encouraging signal in the worldwide fight against impunity,” the executive director of the group's German branch, Christian Mihr, said in a statement. He vowed that “we will not rest until ... Jammeh also comes to court for this murder.”

Hydara's son expressed hope that the arrest could bring answers more than 16 years later.

“He is someone who will be able to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding to the assassination of my father,” Baba Hydara told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

German law allows prosecutors to claim universal jurisdiction in crimes against humanity. Last month, they secured the conviction of a former member of Syrian President Bashar Assad's secret police for his involvement in facilitating the torture of prisoners in his homeland.

___

Associated Press writer Abdoulie John in Mbour, Senegal, contributed to this report.