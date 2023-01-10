Alleged Eritrean people smuggler appears in Dutch court

Speaking through an interpreter, the suspect in court for the brief hearing in the eastern Dutch city of Zwolle told judges that he was a victim of mistaken identity. Prosecutors believe he is Tewelde Goitom and say they have witnesses who have identified him. The Dutch national forensics lab is carrying out an investigation to confirm his identity.

Prosecution lawyer Petra Hoekstra said she wants to join Goitom's case with that of Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam, who was arrested Jan. 1 in Sudan. He is suspected of migrant smuggling, human trafficking and other crimes and of leading a criminal network that Interpol said is responsible for “the kidnapping, extortion and murder of East African migrants.”