All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman out of Dodgers' lineup for Game 4 of NLCS against Mets

“He’s in a lot of pain out there. You can see it when he’s running and all that," teammate Will Smith said.

Los Angeles held a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS going into Thursday night's game at Citi Field. With the Mets starting veteran left-hander Jose Quintana, the Dodgers moved Max Muncy from third base to first and Kiké Hernández from center field to third base.

Rookie outfielder Andy Pages, a right-handed batter, was set to start in center, hitting eighth.

Teoscar Hernández moved up to Freeman's regular No. 3 spot in the batting order.

