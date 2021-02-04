All parties appeal verdict in German far-right killing case

Stephan Ernst, a 47-year-old German with a long history of neo-Nazi views, was convicted last month of murdering Walter Luebcke, a regional politician and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party who had advocated helping refugees.

Ernst was sentenced to life in prison without the customary eligibility of release after 15 years, due to the severity of his crimes. But he was acquitted of the separate charges of stabbing and seriously wounding an Iraqi refugee in 2016, with the court citing a lack of "sustainable evidence.”