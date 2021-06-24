All big banks pass latest Federal Reserve 'stress tests'

This year's harshest test, known as the “severely adverse scenario,” involved a hypothetical global recession lasting from late 2020 to September 2022, causing the U.S. economy to contract 4%. Unemployment would jump to 10.75%, and stock prices would fall 55%.

Under these parameters, the nation's 23 largest banks would collectively lose more than $470 billion. While the average tier-one capital ratio of these banks would fall to 10.6% from an average level of 13%, that would still be more than double what is required under the Dodd-Frank Act.

“Over the past year, the Federal Reserve has run three stress tests with several different hypothetical recessions and all have confirmed that the banking system is strongly positioned to support the ongoing recovery,” said Vice Chair for Supervision Randal K. Quarles.

Freed from the Fed's restrictions, banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and others are expected to announce plans to pay back investors in the coming days. Bank stocks have risen sharply this year as the U.S. economy has recovered from the pandemic and investors have increasingly bet on these large institutions hiking up their dividends or buying back more shares.

The KBW Bank Index of the 24 largest banks is up 27.9% this year, more than double the gains for the S&P 500 index.