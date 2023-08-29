All assembly lines at Toyota's auto plants in Japan have been shut down by computer problems

All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan have shut down over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.

The automaker doesn’t believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation, said spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.

It’s unclear when the lines will be back up.

Toyota declined to say what models being produced might be affected.

The shutdown comes after a shortage of computer chips and other auto parts stalled production in Asian nations affected by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The chips shortage woes had only recently started to ease for Japan’s top automaker, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, Lexus luxury brand.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
N. Korea's Kim calls for readiness to smash US-led invasion plot, as US...
2
Trump chief of staff Meadows says actions laid out in Georgia...
3
Guatemala progressive's presidential victory certified, but his party...
4
The Obamas attended the US Open and the former first lady spoke in...
5
Jose Altuve hits 2-run HR to complete 1st cycle of his career, Astros...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top