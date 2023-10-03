BreakingNews
82 Hamilton tobacco retailers are licensed 6 months into new program

All 10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations will participate, the White House says

The Biden administration says the manufacturers of all of the first 10 prescription drugs it selected for Medicare’s first price negotiations have agreed to participate

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By WILL WEISSERT – Associated Press
43 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that the manufacturers of all of the first 10 prescription drugs it selected for Medicare's first price negotiations have agreed to participate, clearing the way for talks that could lower their costs in coming years and giving the White House a potential political win heading into next year's presidential election.

The drugs include the blood thinner Eliquis, which the White House said was used by more than 3.7 million Medicare enrollees from June of last year through this past May and had an average out-of-pocket cost of $608 per enrollee for 2022. Also included is diabetes treatment Jardiance, which was used by nearly 1.6 million Medicare enrollees and had a 2022 out-of-pocket cost per enrollee of $490.

In all last year, 9 million seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries paid more than $3.4 billion on these 10 drugs alone, the White House said.

How much prices could fall is not yet known. Prices negotiated for the first set of drugs participating won't go into effect until 2026.

Still, promises to lower prescription drug costs are a key part of Biden's reelection pitch to voters — even as the Democratic president has so far struggled to convince the public that his administration's policies have lowered health care expenses and cut other everyday costs. In announcing that price negotiations will go forward, the White House noted that the program was created under the Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress passed last year without any Republican support, and that Big Pharma has continued to work to stop Medicare from haggling with pharmaceutical companies.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced in August the first 10 drugs selected for the negotiation process and said manufacturers had until Monday to agree to participate and submit manufacturer-specific data.

Even with Tuesday's announcement, the process could still be complicated by lawsuits from drugmakers and sharp criticism from Republicans. The White House noted that the drug manufacturers' agreeing to participate followed a decision by a federal court in Ohio allowing Medicare price negotiation plans to move forward.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is carjacked by three armed attackers...
2
Donald Trump is returning to court as his fraud trial gets down to...
3
Stock market today: Unrelenting rise in Treasury yields drags Wall...
4
India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an...
5
A government shutdown in Nigeria has been averted after unions...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top