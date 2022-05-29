Alker shoots 63 and rallies to win Senior PGA for 1st major

Alker, a 50-year-old from New Zealand, spent the bulk of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour and a few seasons on the PGA Tour and European tour. Since he turned 50 last summer, he has taken over the PGA Tour Champions.

He started as a Monday qualifier and had top 10s that kept getting him into the next events until he finally won during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. This year, he now has a tour-leading three victories and has two runner-up finishes.

The victory gets him into the PGA Championship next year at Oak Hill. Alker had such an ordinary career before 50 that he never qualified for the PGA Championship.

