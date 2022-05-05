Aliu lands book deal on how he confronted racism in hockey

Aliu was a journeyman minor leaguer who appeared in seven NHL career games with the Calgary Flames over two seasons before he made two life-altering social media posts in November 2019.

In allegations proven to be true, Aliu revealed then-Flames coach Bill Peters bullied and directed racist slurs at him when the two were in the minors a decade earlier. Peters resigned days later, and Aliu's revelations led to the NHL instituting a personal conduct policy in a bid to eradicate racism in what's traditionally been a white-dominated sport.

Aliu has since co-founded a players-backed Hockey Diversity Alliance to raise awareness and make hockey more accessible to minorities and underprivileged youth.

Aliu said he never envisioned being the subject of a graphic novel, and doesn’t consider himself being some sort of superhero. He hopes that sharing his past helps ease the feelings of hopelessness others might be experiencing.

“For the longest time, I think hockey took so much out of me because I was trying to fit into this mold,” said Aliu, who last played pro hockey in the Czech Republic in the final weeks of the 2019-20 season. “I kind of came to peace where I was just happy in my own skin.”

The book is being co-written by Greg Anderson Elysee, a Haitian-American writer and film-maker, and illustrated by Karen De la Vega, who is making her publishing debut.

Aliu’s message of speaking out against injustice is also now tied to his roots, given the war in Ukraine, and watching in horror footage of his former neighborhood devastated by shelling. With a Nigerian father and Ukrainian mother, Aliu spent much of his first nine years living in Kyiv before the family moved to Canada.

He is now working on bringing the remainder of his mother’s family and others to Canada in a process that began with relocating his grandfather from Kyiv a month before Russia’s invasion. He said he has been in contact with Canada’s United Nations ambassador, Bob Rae, on speeding up the visa process for refugees, and is also donating $50,000 to Ukrainian-based charitable foundations.

Just as he was bullied during a hazing incident during his rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League, Aliu sees Russian President Vladimir Putin doing the same to Ukraine: “You just can’t grasp how a human being cannot care about humans so much based on power and greed and ego.”

Long gone are the days Aliu was so ashamed of riding public transit he’d keep it a secret from his teammates, or the person who was too fearful to speak out on racism in fear of jeopardizing his career. He believes he is stronger for the adversity he has faced.

Aliu’s nickname, “Dreamer,” has taken on a deeper meaning over time. People initially began calling him that because Aliu was Nigerian, just like former NBA star Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon.

Today, the nickname better describes the person he's become.

“I feel like this is a conversation, especially in the game of hockey, that’s never really been had at this level,” Aliu said. “And I’d like to say that I had a part in that coming out with my story and not really backing down from the establishment on wanting to make change. And I’ll continue to dream.”

