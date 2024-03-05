Alice McDermott and Claire Jiménez are among 5 finalists for PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction

Alice McDermott’s novel about military wives in Vietnam, “Absolution,” and the Jamel Brinkley story collection “Witness” are among the finalists for the PEN/Faulkner Award

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Alice McDermott's novel about military wives in Vietnam, “Absolution,” and the Jamel Brinkley story collection “Witness” are among the finalists for the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.

The other nominees announced Tuesday include Henry Hoke's “Open Throat,” the rare novel to be narrated by a mountain lion; Claire Jiménez's family drama-mystery, “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez,” and Colin Winnette's tech-saga, “Users.”

“With an astonishingly varied range of protagonists — the ghosts of New York City, U.S. military wives in wartime Saigon, Staten Island Latinas, a virtual reality designer, and a mountain lion living under the Hollywood sign — this year’s finalists offer definitive proof that fiction, to invoke Walt Whitman, contains multitudes,” PEN/Faulkner Awards Committee Chair Louis Bayard said in a statement.

The winner, to be announced next month, receives $15,000. The runners-up each get $5,000. Previous winners include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and Yiyun Li.

In Other News
1
Meet Ukraine’s small but lethal weapon lifting morale: Unmanned sea...
2
Fire chief in Texas city hit hard by wildfires dies while fighting a...
3
Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she won’t seek...
4
Stock market today: Wall Street slumps to worst day in weeks; bitcoin...
5
Venezuela sets presidential election for July 28 as opposition...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top