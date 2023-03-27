Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to mainland China

Ma founded e-commerce firm Alibaba in the 1990s and was once China's richest man. He has kept a low profile with few public appearances since Nov. 2020, when he had publicly criticized China's regulators and financial systems during a speech in Shanghai.

Shortly afterward, authorities put the brakes on the initial public offering of Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Group, which had been set to raise $34.5 billion in what would have been the world's largest share offering at the time. Alibaba was later investigated and fined $2.8 billion for breaching antitrust rules as Chinese authorities cracked down on the once-freewheeling technology industry.