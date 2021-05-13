Alibaba records first quarterly operating loss since IPO

“We have stated that we accept the penalty with sincerity and will ensure our compliance with determination,” said Alibaba chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang in an earnings call Thursday.

“The penalty decision motivated us to reflect on the relationship between a platform economy and society as well as our social responsibilities and commitments,” he said.

The company said Thursday that it expects revenue in this fiscal year, which ends in March 2022, to grow by more than 30%, reaching over 930 billion yuan ($144 billion). That is better than most industry analysts are expecting. .

It also reported a total of 811 million annual active users for the quarter ended March.

Alibaba Group Holding's New York-listed stock has fallen 14% since Beijing announced that its investigation into the company.