Algerian president sets early election date after protests

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced last month that he would dissolve parliament to open the way for a new batch of candidates from outside the power structure. He also reshuffled the government and released around 30 detained activists, though dozens more remain jailed.

On Thursday, he announced a date for the new legislative elections: June 12, instead of next year as originally scheduled. They will be followed by local elections for mayors and town councilors.