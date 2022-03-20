Hamburger icon
Algeria recalls Spanish ambassador over Western Sahara

Nation & World
Updated 48 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — Algeria has recalled its ambassador to Spain in protest against Madrid’s backing of a Moroccan plan to give autonomy to Western Sahara.

The ex-Spanish colony is disputed between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement.

Algeria condemned Spain’s “abrupt U-turn,” saying in an official statement Saturday that Spain had previously demonstrated neutrality in the long-running conflict for the land.

Algeria threw its weight behind the Polisario after Morocco’s annexation of Western Sahara in 1975.

Spain on Friday backed a Moroccan proposal for Western Sahara to operate autonomously under Rabat’s rule, calling it “the most serious, realistic and credible” initiative for resolving a decades-long dispute over the vast African territory.

The Polisario accused Spain of a “grave error” of judgment. It has continued to call for an independence referendum.

A Spanish foreign ministry official said late on Saturday that Madrid had “previously informed the Algerian government about its position regarding Sahara.”

“For Spain, Algeria is a strategic, priority and reliable partner with whom we intend to maintain a privileged relationship,” the official, who was not authorized to be named in media reports, said.

