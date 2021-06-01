Algeria partially reopens air travel after 14-month shutdown

One of the passengers, Amina Nasri, said she understands the measures put in place because “it's in our interest.”

“The most important thing for me is to see my son and my grandchildren whom I haven't seen since February 2020,” she told Radio Algerie.

Algerians in Paris, Algiers and elsewhere groused about the restrictions, and the price. Expenses and meals at the hotel are at the passengers’ expense. And not everyone can board the infrequent flights. In pre-virus times, many Algerians in France, for instance, often returned to their homeland for visits.

“It’s a first operation. We want great vigilance from our passengers since the success of this operation will be determining for what follows,” Air Algerie spokesman Amine Andaloussi said in an interview with the site visa-algerie.com.

Other airlines, like Tunisair and Air France, were expected to add flights of their own.

Algeria has registered 3,472 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday evening, and more than 128,900 confirmed cases, far less than European countries and less than its North African neighbors.

Travelers queue at the Houari Boumediene airport for a flight bound to Paris, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Algiers. Algeria has partially reopened its air borders Tuesday for the first time in over 15 months of the COVID-19 crisis. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum) Credit: Fateh Guidoum Credit: Fateh Guidoum

