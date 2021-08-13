Algeria orders probe into mob lynching linked to wildfires

The statement said a crowd violently attacked the police station where the victim was under protection from officers and managed to removed him. They “dragged him outside, beating and burning him, which led to his death.”

“Police officers who intervened to protect and help the victim have also been injured,” the statement said.

Amnesty International called on Algerian authorities to immediately investigate the death and “send a clear message that this violence won't go unpunished.”

Ben Ismail was buried late Thursday evening in his hometown of Khemis Miliana, 115 kilometers (71 miles) west of Algiers.

“Do you realize, even dead they tortured him?” Mohamed Khalfi, Ben Ismail’s maternal uncle, told The Associated Press. "And what hurts me is that the people filmed. ... I am his uncle and I ask that justice do its job and that even those who watched without doing anything be judged.”

One of Ben Ismail's friends, Rafik, who did not provide his last name, said he was “an artist, a young man who loves the guitar and loves life... not a violent man.”