Algeria orders investigation into student police abuse claim

The claim by Walid Nekiche at his trial last Tuesday drew widespread criticism in the media, along with the prosecution's request for a life sentence for the oceanography student. Nekiche was on trial for “plotting against the state” and possessing tracts against the national interest for his actions in pro-democracy protests.

Nekiche was finally sentenced to a year in prison with six months guaranteed behind bars and freed because he had already been held in detention since his November 2019 arrest.