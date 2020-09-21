Algeria leader says early parliament vote before year's end

Abdelmadjid Tebboune did not set a date but indicated Sunday evening that the parliamentary voting would follow a national referendum on a constitutional revision to be held Nov. 1, a highly symbolic date marking the start of this North African nation's seven-year war with France for independence that began Nov. 1, 1954.

The next National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, which “will be made up of lawmakers from universities, civil society, will serve as the base of the ‘New Algeria,’" Tebboune said in an interview with two Algerian newspapers. “If the people want change, it is time to work to not remain in the ambiguity that prevailed earlier.”