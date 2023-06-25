X

Alexander Bublik stuns Andrey Rublev to win Halle Open

Credit: AP

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has upset Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the final of the Halle Open ahead of Wimbledon

It's the second title of Bublik's career after he won in Montpellier last year with the player from Kazakhstan improving to a 2-6 record in tour-level finals. He rises to a career-high 26th in the rankings after starting the week 48th.

Rublev drops to 13-8 in finals. The Russian is now a two-time Halle runner-up after losing to Ugo Humbert in the 2021 final.

The seventh-ranked Rublev is set to return to Wimbledon next month after missing last year's edition of the grass-court Grand Slam event when Russian and Belarusian players were barred following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

