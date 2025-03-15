Alex Ovechkin scores his 887th goal to move within 8 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record

Romanov is the NHL-record 182nd goalie that Ovechkin has scored on.

The 39-year-old Russian star has 34 goals on the season. He remains on pace before the end of this season to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the end of this season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Credit: AP Credit: AP