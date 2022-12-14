Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick

Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one home on a power play with 11:46 left in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick when he sent a rebound over a sprawled Mrazek 6:34 into the third. Washington went on to win 7-3.

The rest of the Capitals poured onto the ice to celebrate after the historic goal, and the United Center crowd responded by throwing their hats down and chanting “Ovi! Ovi!”