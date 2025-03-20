Alex Ovechkin gets 888th career goal to move 7 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has scored his 888th career goal to move seven away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL career record.

Ovechkin scored in the Washington Capitals’ home game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, beating Samuel Ersson with 5:35 left in the first period. The goal counter in the corner of the arena flipped to 888, and fans chanted “Ovi! Ovi!”