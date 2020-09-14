Alex Morgan joins American influx in English women's league

The 31-year-old Morgan will play in England for the first time and moves four months after giving birth to her first child.

She joins fellow U.S. internationals Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis (both Manchester City), Tobin Heath and Christen Press (both Manchester United) in joining clubs in England’s top league in the past few weeks. All of the players are looking to get in peak form ahead of next year's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.