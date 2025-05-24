Alex Bregman is out with a 'significant' quad strain as Red Sox call upon top prospect Mayer

Turns out it's a similar injury to his left quad strain in 2021, one that cost him 58 games.

"Very similar to '21," Cora said after the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday.

Bregman agreed.

“Yeah, pretty severe right quad strain," he said, speaking quietly in Boston’s clubhouse in the middle of a doubleheader. “Pretty similar to ‘21.

“But, it is what it is, and now I'll try to take it day-by-day and approach rehab.”

Signed by the Red Sox as a free agent to a $120 million, three-year deal during the offseason, Bregman has been hitting .299 and has 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

To take his place on the roster, Boston promoted top infielder prospect Marcelo Mayer from Triple-A Worcester. It placed Bregman on the 10-day injured list.

“It feels good," Mayer said before the doubleheader's second game. "It's something I worked for my whole life."

Mayer, who was selected No. 4 overall in the 2021 amateur draft, is slated to make his major league debut at third — a position Cora says will be get a “mix and match" approach.

“There’s a lot of guys in the conversation,” he said. “Roster construction comes into play, guys in the minor leagues, how they fit the roster — all that stuff.”

Cora answered “no” when asked if Rafael Devers could be in the immediate plans, but he didn't completely close the door.

“We made a decision in the offseason and this is where we’re going,” Cora said. “There are a few things that we took into consideration and I think we’ve been very consistent with it.

“I’m not going react to the outside world because (they) think that’s the right move. Maybe it’s not, right? Maybe we’re doing it right? Maybe we’re doing it wrong?”

Devers was the team's third baseman for eight seasons and moved to designated hitter when Bregman was given the job. He told the Red Sox earlier this month he wasn't moving to play first base, as he's been red-hot at the plate. Devers is batting .299 with 12 homers and 47 RBIs.

He collected a career-best eight RBIs in a lopsided victory over the Orioles on Friday.

“I know the guy. He’s raking. He’s the best DH in the American League right now,” Cora said. “If he keeps continuing to do this, he’s going to be in the All-Star Game as the DH and going to win a Silver Slugger as a DH. This is where we’re going. We’ll continue to talk. I’m not going to say we’re going to close the door.”

Boston already lost a corner infielder for the season when first baseman Triston Casas ruptured a tendon in his left knee and had season-ending surgery. The loss of Bregman could be a big blow to a lineup that's struggled at times.

“We’ll be OK. Obviously, he’s a big part of our offense,” Cora said. “Triston is a big part of our offense. We’ve just got to find a way to score runs in a different way and we’re prepared for that.”

