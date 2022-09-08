Alcaraz tops Sinner at 2:50 a.m.; latest US Open finish ever

After his much more mundane, three-set victory over Andrey Rublev in a quarterfinal that ended at about 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Tiafoe was rather prescient when asked about Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I just hope they play a marathon match, super-long match,” Tiafoe said with a smile, “and they get really tired come Friday.”

The clock already was past 2 a.m. when Coco Gauff, the 18-year-old American who was the runner-up at the French Open and bowed out in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, spoke for anyone paying attention to Alcaraz vs. Sinner when she tweeted: “this match is insane. I leave at 6am for the airport but I refuse to sleep and miss this. #Sinner #Alcaraz”

Still, even with thousands and thousands of empty seats, there were enough who remained on hand to make as much noise as a full house at times. Both players would wave their rackets or motion with their arms to encourage the fans to get even louder. And, naturally, the fans would oblige.

It was as back-and-forth as could be.

After taking the first set, Alcaraz held five set points in the second -- but Sinner saved them all.

In the third, Alcaraz broke to lead 6-5 and served for that set -- but Sinner broke to force a tiebreaker that he dominated.

In the fourth, it was Sinner who served for the victory at 5-4, even holding a match point — but Alcaraz broke there and wound up pushing what already was a masterpiece to a fifth.

And in the fifth, Alcaraz pushed through, dropping to his back when it ended, his chest heaving, and covered his face with his hand.

___

