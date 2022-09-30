Albuquerque Starbucks votes to unionize, 1st store in state

A representative for Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request Thursday seeking comment.

In a news release, the union called it a victory for better wages and working conditions. They also accuse Starbucks management of interfering with workers’ right to organize, using union-busting tactics like firing staff and closing stores. The union claims Starbucks has fired more than 100 union leaders from its stores this year.

More than 230 Starbucks branches nationwide have elected to unionize since late last year. Unionization efforts are also gaining steam at Amazon, Trader Joe’s and elsewhere.

The Starbucks unionization effort began late last year at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York. As of this week, that store and two others __ one in New York and one in Arizona __ are the only ones currently negotiating contracts.

Starbucks reported record demand in the April-June period as strong U.S. sales made up for continuing closures in China, the company's second-largest market.