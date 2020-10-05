Albania’s writer Ismail Kadare awarded Neustadt Prize

The announcement posted on the embassy’s Facebook page said the Neustadt Prize and Festival, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is a celebration of international books and culture sponsored by World Literature Today and will be hosted by the University of Oklahoma in a ceremony to be held online later this month.

Kadare, 84, a long-time nominee for the Nobel Literature Prize, has been well-known as a novelist and poet since the 1960s when Albania was governed by the communist regime of late communist dictator Enver Hoxha.