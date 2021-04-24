Albania's president lambastes US ambassador on TV talk show

Meta has denounced Rama for allegedly running a “kleptocratic regime” that concentrated all legislative, administrative and judicial powers in the prime minister's. He also accused Rama of bungling Albania's pandemic response and delaying the country’s integration into the European Union.

The president holds the post without a party affiliation. Meta previously led the left-wing Socialist Movement for Integration, which is now led by his wife.

During Friday night's talk show, Meta called Rama a “gangster” and a “psychic ill person.” He also became visibly agitated after receiving Kim's text and made extreme claims about the U.S. ambassador. At one point, the president hinted that Kim could be part of an international lobbying campaign against him led by Serbia.

“There are corrupt circles. There is lobbying paid by Serbia, there (in the U.S.) and in other countries, which use America’s representatives against Ilir Meta,” he said.

Meta alleged that Kim told him during one telephone call, “We know some things about you.”

“I have told (Washington) that if you have any issue with me, please let me know because I know that you may even kill me,” he said. Meta added that he would go to a nearby mountain and then “you may launch a missile on me, so that I don’t damage other people.”

The U.S. Embassy in Tirana did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Meta’s remarks.

